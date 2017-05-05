Subscribe to our Content

Friday
May052017

Wilkes County's Upcoming Budget Being Considered

Friday, May 5, 2017

Wilkes County continues to operate within their budget and maintains a fund balance. This week, Wilkes County Commissioners received the recommended Wilkes County Budget for the upcoming 2017-18 Fiscal Year from County Manager John Yates.  The total 87 million dollar budget includes 15.3 million for Wilkes County Schools which is a 5.9 percent increase; 4.2 million dollars for Wilkes Community College which is a 2.6 increase; adding 8 EMS staff to move the county 24 hour shifts to 12 hours; a one percent salary increase for all full-time county employees; 5.2 million for the Wilkes Sheriff's Department; and 3.5 million for the Wilkes County Jail.  The Budget is being reviewed by County Commissioners before a final vote of approval.

