Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Stolen TV | Main | FFA at WCC »
Monday
May082017

Arrested for Shoplifting

DateMonday, May 8, 2017 at 12:29PM

Two white females were arrested this week for stealing 100's of dollars in clothing.  The two were seen going into the dressing room with several articles of clothing where they removed inventory or anti-theft devices, and then walk out of the store without paying for the merchandise.  A total of $572 in clothing was taken, and all was recovered and returned to the store minus one shirt.  While attempting to remove the anti-theft device, the shirt was ripped and one of the women was cut.  Coral Parker of North Wilkesboro and Christina Wayt were arrested and charged with one felony count each of larceny.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.