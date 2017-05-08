Arrested for Shoplifting
Two white females were arrested this week for stealing 100's of dollars in clothing. The two were seen going into the dressing room with several articles of clothing where they removed inventory or anti-theft devices, and then walk out of the store without paying for the merchandise. A total of $572 in clothing was taken, and all was recovered and returned to the store minus one shirt. While attempting to remove the anti-theft device, the shirt was ripped and one of the women was cut. Coral Parker of North Wilkesboro and Christina Wayt were arrested and charged with one felony count each of larceny.
