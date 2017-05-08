Congresswoman Foxx and Healthcare
Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), chairwoman of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, issued the following statement after the House passed the American Health Care Act: "For seven long years, families and small businesses have suffered the devastating consequences of Obamacare. Costs are skyrocketing, choices are diminishing, small businesses are struggling, and jobs are being destroyed... Today’s action represents an important moment for our country and a central part of our broader effort to deliver health care relief for working families."
