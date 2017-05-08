Subscribe to our Content

Monday
May082017

Farming in NC

DateMonday, May 8, 2017 at 12:27PM

Let's talk farming--According to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the state’s agricultural industry contributes $84 billion to the state's economy, accounts for more than 17 percent of the state's income, and employs 17 percent of the workforce. The state's 50,200 farmers grow over 80 different commodities, utilizing 8.4 million of the state's 31 million acres to furnish consumers with a dependable and affordable supply of food and fiber.  North Carolina produces more tobacco and sweet potatoes than any other state and ranks second in the nation in Christmas tree cash receipts and the production of hogs and turkeys. The state ranks seventh nationally in farm profits with a net farm income of over $2.8 billion. Net income per farm in the state is over $57,000.

