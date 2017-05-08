FFA at WCC
High School students from 25 schools gathered at Wilkes Community College on Thursday, April 13, for the North Carolina FFA Northwest Region Rally. FFA is a dynamic youth organization within agricultural education that changes lives and prepares students for premier leadership, personal growth and career success. Approximately 275 students from Wilkes, Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Stokes, Yadkin, Forsyth, Davie, Iredell, Alexander, Catawba, Burke, Caldwell, Avery and Watauga counties competed in career development events. This year’s event was hosted by WCC’s Applied Career Technologies Division. WCC Horticulture and Animal Science students maintained the information booths and helped at the events. “The location of the regional rally is voted on each summer, and we have been honored with the event for the last four years,” said Donna Riddle, lead horticulture instructor at WCC.
