Local Red Cross Sending Help
The American Red Cross Western North Carolina Region is deploying three additional volunteers to Missouri to assist individuals and families impacted by severe weather and flooding. This brings the total number of volunteers deployed from our region to six. The American Red Cross is helping people in six states affected by record severe storms, flooding and tornadoes. People should download the free Red Cross Emergency App to receive emergency alerts and information about what to do in case of tornadoes, flooding and other disasters, as well as locations of shelters. The App also includes emergency first aid information.
