Stolen TV
The Wilkes Sheriff's Office continues to have a steady list of break-in reports from the local area. Recently, a Millers Creek victim called Sheriff's Investigators regarding a home break-in. The thief forced their way into the home and stole Vizio flat screen TV valued at 1000 dollars. Another Millers Creek victim reported and attempted break-in. Two doors to the house were damaged but access was not gained and nothing was stolen. No suspects were listed with either report.
