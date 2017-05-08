WCC and Golden Leaf Scholarships
Wilkes Community College announced scholarships available through a Golden LEAF Foundation Grant. Curriculum students may apply for up to $750 per semester, including summer term, and occupational education students are eligible for up to $250 per term. Awards may be applied toward tuition, fees, books and supplies; transportation; childcare expenses; and mid-skills credential testing. Eligible students must demonstrate financial need and reside in rural counties that are tobacco-dependent and/or economically distressed. Scholarships are awarded during the fall, spring and summer semesters. The deadline for applications for the summer 2016 semester is May 18. Students can apply for a Golden LEAF Scholarship by calling the Wilkes Community College Financial Aid Office at 336-838-6146 .
