Tuesday
May092017

Drug Arrests in Wilkes

DateTuesday, May 9, 2017 at 12:26PM

Two things were apparent after a 2 1/2 month drug investigation by the Wilkes Sheriff's Office:  Prescription drug abuse is still an ongoing problem in our county and Heroin use is on the rise here as in other areas.  According the Wilkes Sheriff's Dept, almost all of the charges involve the sale of prescription pain pills, which reflected the continuing issue in Wilkes.  Over the 2 1/2 half month course of the investigation, many local residents reporting suspicious activities led to at least 50 people being charged. As for the increase in Heroin, it and pain pills are both opioids; therefore, local officials are concerned that Wilkes County’s prescription pain pill addiction is leading to even greater problems with heroin. Nearly all of the 50 people charged have been arrested.  

