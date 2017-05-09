SBI and Drug Drop Results
The State Bureau of Investigation had more than seven tons of prescription pills incinerated May 3 following the statewide Operation Medicine Drop campaign. The campaign encouraged people to dispose of their unused and expired medications by dropping them off at a local law enforcement agency who delivered the drugs to SBI field offices. SBI agents from the eight field offices delivered a total of 15,442 pounds to be destroyed. The number of pills equaled approximately 7.7 million dosage units. Working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, the pills were taken to an EPA-approved incinerator in Alamance County and destroyed.
Reader Comments