Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
Main | Wilkesboro Police Meeting with Citizens Tonight »
Monday
Jun122017

Hundreds Taken in Bank Deposit

DateMonday, June 12, 2017 at 12:30PM

Hundreds were taken with the bank deposit.  A local restaurant called Wilkesboro Police last week regarding the theft of the night deposit.  The shift manager at Sagebrush reported counting the deposit, putting it in the bag and in the safe.  There was a late rush of customers and she left the office to cook.  When she returned later, she noticed the safe door slightly open and most of the deposit gone.  The thief only took the cash and left the coins.  Employees on shift that night were questioned and searched by Police.  There is no suspect at this time, and that investigation is still underway.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.