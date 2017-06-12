Hundreds Taken in Bank Deposit
Hundreds were taken with the bank deposit. A local restaurant called Wilkesboro Police last week regarding the theft of the night deposit. The shift manager at Sagebrush reported counting the deposit, putting it in the bag and in the safe. There was a late rush of customers and she left the office to cook. When she returned later, she noticed the safe door slightly open and most of the deposit gone. The thief only took the cash and left the coins. Employees on shift that night were questioned and searched by Police. There is no suspect at this time, and that investigation is still underway.
