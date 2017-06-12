Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« North Wilkesboro Meeting On New Land Purchase | Main | Stolen Car »
Monday
Jun122017

Investigating Elections in NC

DateMonday, June 12, 2017 at 12:24PM

The following is a statement from Kim Westbrook Strach, executive director of the N.C. State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement:  The agency’s cyber partnership with the Department of Homeland Security and post-election audits by the state and county boards of elections are among the many ways North Carolina protects election data and ensures accurate results.  The State Election Board Director also said:  We are actively investigating reported attempts to compromise VR Systems’ electronic poll book software, which is used on Election Day in 21 of North Carolina’s 100 counties to help check in voters who show up to cast ballots in person. The software is not used during early voting and does not play any role in ballot marking or vote tabulation.

 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.