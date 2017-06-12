Investigating Elections in NC
The following is a statement from Kim Westbrook Strach, executive director of the N.C. State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement: The agency’s cyber partnership with the Department of Homeland Security and post-election audits by the state and county boards of elections are among the many ways North Carolina protects election data and ensures accurate results. The State Election Board Director also said: We are actively investigating reported attempts to compromise VR Systems’ electronic poll book software, which is used on Election Day in 21 of North Carolina’s 100 counties to help check in voters who show up to cast ballots in person. The software is not used during early voting and does not play any role in ballot marking or vote tabulation.
