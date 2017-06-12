North Wilkesboro Meeting On New Land Purchase
Will they or will they not purchase the land for the new land for the proposed new North Wilkesboro Police and Fire facility? North Wilkesboro Town Officials purchased a six-month option for $10,000 to buy the Second Street property. The Lease Option expires July 3, and the $10,000 would go toward the $500,000 purchase price and is non-refundable if the land is not purchased. There is some concern about a safe access onto Second Street from the new facility. A special called meeting of the board is scheduled for 4 p.m. June 14 for discussion of a public safety facility and specifics of where and/or if the new Police and Fire Dept should be built.
