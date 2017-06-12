Subscribe to our Content

Monday
Jun122017

North Wilkesboro Meeting On New Land Purchase

DateMonday, June 12, 2017 at 12:24PM

Will they or will they not purchase the land for the new land for the proposed new North Wilkesboro Police and Fire facility?  North Wilkesboro Town Officials purchased a six-month option for $10,000 to buy the Second Street property. The Lease Option expires July 3, and the $10,000 would go toward the $500,000 purchase price and is non-refundable if the land is not purchased.  There is some concern about a safe access onto Second Street from the new facility. A special called meeting of the board is scheduled for 4 p.m. June 14 for discussion of a public safety facility and specifics of where and/or if the new Police and Fire Dept should be built.

