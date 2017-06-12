Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« In the House | Main | North Wilkesboro Meeting On New Land Purchase »
Monday
Jun122017

Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center Fundraiser

DateMonday, June 12, 2017 at 12:26PM

Your help is needed to empower Wilkes Students.  The Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center is holding a Golf Tournament at the Mountain Aire Golf Club in West Jefferson this Saturday, June 17.  Proceeds benefit the "Lifeguard Abstinence Program" taught in the 7th and 9th grades in Wilkes County Schools.  The Lifeguard Abstinence Program empowers students to make healthy choices, develop strong character, and encourage positive future choices.  The benefit Golf Tournament is 4-Man Captain's Choice with shotgun start at 8:30 am Saturday at Mountain Aire.  Golfers are needed.  Also, the Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center needs businesses to help sponsor the event and donate prizes.  For more information, call 336-838-9272.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.