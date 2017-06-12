Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center Fundraiser
Your help is needed to empower Wilkes Students. The Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center is holding a Golf Tournament at the Mountain Aire Golf Club in West Jefferson this Saturday, June 17. Proceeds benefit the "Lifeguard Abstinence Program" taught in the 7th and 9th grades in Wilkes County Schools. The Lifeguard Abstinence Program empowers students to make healthy choices, develop strong character, and encourage positive future choices. The benefit Golf Tournament is 4-Man Captain's Choice with shotgun start at 8:30 am Saturday at Mountain Aire. Golfers are needed. Also, the Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center needs businesses to help sponsor the event and donate prizes. For more information, call 336-838-9272.
Reader Comments