Wednesday
Jun142017

Foxx Gets Deadline Extended for Wilkesboro Company

DateWednesday, June 14, 2017 at 12:42PM

The House of Representatives on Monday passed legislation by Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., that authorizes the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to extend the time period during which the Wilkesboro Hydroelectric Company is required to begin construction of its hydropower project at W. Kerr Scott Dam. On July 17, 2012, the agency granted the company an original license for the project on the Yadkin River in Wilkes County. However, Section 13 of the Federal Power Act requires Wilkesboro Hydroelectric Company to begin construction within four years of license issuance, but here delays in the process. As a result, Wilkesboro Hydroelectric Company was not able to start construction of the amended design within the statutory deadline. Foxx’s legislation extends the time period.  This bill passed the House by voice vote. Identical legislation has been introduced in the Senate.

