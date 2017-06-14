Subscribe to our Content

« Wilkes Drug Take Back Event Saturday | Main | One NC School System Gets USDA Grant »
Wednesday
Jun142017

NC SBI Graduation Ceremony

DateWednesday, June 14, 2017 at 12:41PM

Last week, the State Bureau of Investigation held a graduation ceremony for the 46th academy of SBI agent trainees.  Fifteen agents had 19 weeks of training in areas such as conducting homicide and drug investigations and criminal law. They also had 70 hours of physical training and made 25 trips to the firing range at the North Carolina Justice Academy in Salemburg.  Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Thomas H. Lock of Judicial District 11B administered the oath of office to the new SBI agents.

