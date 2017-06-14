One NC School System Gets USDA Grant
The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week announced the projects selected to receive the USDA’s annual farm to school grants designed to increase the amount of local foods served in schools. Sixty-five projects were chosen nationwide including one in North Carolina. Beaufort County Board of Education in North Carolina will receive a $94,100 grant. "Local Foods Abound, All Year ‘Round" is a two-year project that will increase usage of locally and regionally-sourced food products in the Beaufort County Schools. The project will extend the period during which seasonal, local foods can be prepared and frozen by establishing a processing kitchen and community garden at a repurposed school.
