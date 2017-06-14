Wilkes Drug Take Back Event Saturday
Project Lazarus will have a drug take back event scheduled for Saturday, June 17th This event is in collaboration with all four law enforcement agencies in Wilkes County and will be held at four locations: Wal-Mart, Walgreens, Blue Ridge Pharmacy on Hwy 18, and Wilkes Community College Campus. All locations will be collecting prescription and over the counter medications from 9AM- 1PM on Saturday. Established in 2007, as a response to extremely high overdose mortality rates in Wilkes County, NC, Project Lazarus decreased Wilkes’ overdose mortality rate by what is now known as the Project Lazarus Model. The Project Lazarus Model is based on the twin premises that overdose deaths are preventable and that all communities are responsible for their own health. Project Lazarus is a non-profit organization that provides training and technical assistance to communities and clinicians addressing prescription medication issues.
Reader Comments