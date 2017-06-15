Charges Filed in Bike/Car Wreck Fatality
Charges have now been filed in a wreck last month that resulted in the death of a Wilkes County man. The N.C. Highway Patrol charged James Terrell Smith of Lenoir with misdemeanor death by vehicle as a result of the fatal accident on the evening of May 29. According to the Hwy Patrol report, Leonard Dale Cooke Jr., 57, was riding a trail bicycle on N.C. 268 West in the Goshen community when he was struck from behind by a 2008 Nissan driven by Smith. Cooke sustained internal injuries and died on June 1 at Baptist Medical Center from his injuries. Neither excessive speed or any impairment were factors in the wreck. Smith was also charged with reckless driving in addition to the misdemeanor death vehicle.
