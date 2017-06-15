Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Jun152017

Drug Take Back in Wilkes on Saturday

Thursday, June 15, 2017

Project Lazarus will have a Drug Take Back Event scheduled for Saturday, June 17th   This event is in collaboration with all four law enforcement agencies in Wilkes County.  Jamie McGuire with the WCC Police Dept explains why the Drug Take Back Event is needed.  AIR  The Drug Take Back and will be held at four locations:  Wal-Mart, Walgreens, Blue Ridge Pharmacy on Hwy 18, and Wilkes Community College Campus. All locations will be collecting prescription and over the counter medications from 9AM- 1PM on Saturday.

