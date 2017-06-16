Drug Take Back in Wilkes Tomorrow
Project Lazarus will have a Drug Take Back Event scheduled for Saturday, June 17th This event is in collaboration with all four law enforcement agencies in Wilkes County. Jamie McGuire with the WCC Police Dept explains why the Drug Take Back Event is needed. AIR The Drug Take Back and will be held at four locations: Wal-Mart, Walgreens, Blue Ridge Pharmacy on Hwy 18, and Wilkes Community College Campus. All locations will be collecting prescription and over the counter medications from 9AM- 1PM on Saturday.
