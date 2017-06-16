Subscribe to our Content

Friday
East Wilkes Grad Advances In Military Training

Friday, June 16, 2017

An East Wilkes Graduate has advanced in his military training. U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jesse L. White graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program and earned four credits toward an associate in applied science degree. White also earned distinction as an honor graduate.  He is the son of Loreen and Jonathan White of Roaring River, N.C., and grandson of Mary White of Elkin, N.C. Airman White graduated in 2011 from East Wilkes High School, Ronda, N.C., and earned a bachelor's degree in 2016 from Appalachian State University, Boone, N.C.

