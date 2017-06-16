NC Special Olympics
With the conclusion of 2017’s inspiring and record-breaking Summer Games, Special Olympics North Carolina congratulates the winners. Held June 2-4 in Raleigh for the 24th consecutive year, the 2017 Summer Games attracted over 1,900 athletes from counties across North Carolina, more than 1,000 volunteers, and thousands of cheering supporters and family members. The Summer Games is the largest state-level event for Special Olympics North Carolina. There were several Special Olympians from Wilkes that won medals. Check out website for a complete winners list. Click here to obtain county-by-county results
