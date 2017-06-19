Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Agreed to Buy to Land in North Wilkesboro | Main | Several Mailboxes Damaged »
Monday
Jun192017

10-5 Equals +5

DateMonday, June 19, 2017 at 12:10PM

Ten minus five equals a five cent tax increase for Ronda.  It's that time of year for local governing bodies to pass budgets for the new fiscal year.  Wilkes County recently passed their annual budget, and last week, the Town of Ronda approved their new budget.  The Ronda Commissioners agreed to no raise water fees and passed a 5-cent decrease in property tax.  However, the County is to begin collection of a 10-cent fire tax in Ronda, so the residents will actually have a 5-cent increase in their local taxes.  Reportedly, this is the first tax increase for Ronda since 1996.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.