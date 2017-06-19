10-5 Equals +5
Ten minus five equals a five cent tax increase for Ronda. It's that time of year for local governing bodies to pass budgets for the new fiscal year. Wilkes County recently passed their annual budget, and last week, the Town of Ronda approved their new budget. The Ronda Commissioners agreed to no raise water fees and passed a 5-cent decrease in property tax. However, the County is to begin collection of a 10-cent fire tax in Ronda, so the residents will actually have a 5-cent increase in their local taxes. Reportedly, this is the first tax increase for Ronda since 1996.
Reader Comments