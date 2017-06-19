Agreed to Buy to Land in North Wilkesboro
North Wilkesboro Commissioners are buying land on 2nd Street, but what the property will be used for is still up for debate. During a special meeting last week, the Town Board agreed to purchased the 19.5 acre tract of land for $500,000. One proposal is to build a joint Fire Dept and Police Station there. Other options are also being considered. Mayor Robert Johnson prefers putting a new fire department on Boston Avenue at the old women's detention center location and upfitting the police station for current needs. Again, the North Wilkesboro Town Board voted unanimously to buy the 2nd Street property, but they have not yet agreed on the use of that land.
Reader Comments