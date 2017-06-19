Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Cash Taken in Home Break-In | Main | 10-5 Equals +5 »
Monday
Jun192017

Agreed to Buy to Land in North Wilkesboro

DateMonday, June 19, 2017 at 12:11PM

North Wilkesboro Commissioners are buying land on 2nd Street, but what the property will be used for is still up for debate.  During a special meeting last week, the Town Board agreed to purchased the 19.5 acre tract of land for $500,000.  One proposal is to build a joint Fire Dept and Police Station there.  Other options are also being considered.  Mayor Robert Johnson prefers putting a new fire department on Boston Avenue at the old women's detention center location and upfitting the police station for current needs.  Again, the North Wilkesboro Town Board voted unanimously to buy the 2nd Street property, but they have not yet agreed on the use of that land.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.