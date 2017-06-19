House Fires and Western NC Red Cross
Here's a word about home fires from the local Western NC Chapter of the Red Cross--While the Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters a year, one every 8 minutes, most are home fires. Home fires can happen quickly and claim lives and property. However, unlike other disasters, most home fires can be prevented. Families can keep themselves and their loved ones safe by checking their existing smoke alarms and practicing fire drills at home. For more information about home fire preparedness, visit www.redcross.org/NC. The Western North Carolina Region proudly serves 53% of the state’s population, providing services throughout the 47 counties, including Wilkes.
Reader Comments