NC Computers for Low-Income Students
Legislation to provide low-income students with surplus computers passed the North Carolina House of Representatives on Thursday, creating new opportunities for disadvantaged kids across the state to access digital resources and connect to online learning. Senate Bill 312 Surplus Computer for Low-Income Students is identical to a House proposal. It will allow the surplus computers to be redirected to nonprofits that refurbish those machines, wipe them clean, and redistribute them back to kids in low-income households. The program will not cost additional state funds to implement. Senate Bill 312 is necessary to allow surplus computers within state government to reach low-income students – and is being called a "win-win" for taxpayers and North Carolina families.
