Increase in Hepatitis Cases in NC
Preliminary data shows that between 2014 and 2016 in North Carolina, new cases of hepatitis B increased by 56 percent and new cases of hepatitis C increased by 69 percent. Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver. Hepatitis causes chronic infections and health problems including liver failure and liver cancer. Based on preliminary data, 172 new cases of hepatitis B and 186 new cases of hepatitis C were reported across the state in 2016. An estimated 110,000 to 150,000 North Carolinians have a chronic hepatitis C infection, and 25,000 to 66,000 have a chronic hepatitis B infection. Many people do not experience symptoms and are unaware they are infected. Hepatitis can spread through the blood, frequently through the sharing of needles. Hepatitis can also be spread through sex with an infected person. For more information, contact the Wilkes Health Dept.
