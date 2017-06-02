Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Jun022017

NC Intern Program for College Students

DateFriday, June 2, 2017 at 10:00AM

N.C. Department of Administration Secretary Machelle Sanders announced that 80 North Carolina college, graduate and law students are beginning paid internships across the state. The North Carolina Internship Program provides students with hands-on training in their chosen field. Students participating in this year’s internship program are from 35 North Carolina counties and 28 different universities and colleges. The program, established in 1969, is the oldest and one of the largest paid state government internship programs in the country. Interns are paid $8.25 an hour and will work for 10 weeks.

