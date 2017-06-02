Samaritan's Purse Wilkes Office & Warehouse Dedication
Hundreds of people from Wilkes including local officials came out to the Dedication today of the new Samaritan's Purse Wilkes Office & Warehouse. The 202,000 square foot facility was built on the former site of Lowes Corporate Headquarters. International Disaster Relief, North American Ministries, World Medical Missions, and Donor Ministries are housed at the North Wilkesboro location. Those attending the Dedication were allowed to tour the warehouse and offices, tour a field hospital, and see a water filtration system. 3WC News asked Franklin Graham what a "Good Samaritan" does in today's world. AIR
