Friday
Jun022017

Two NC Hospitals Chosen for Psychiatric/ Substance Abuse

DateFriday, June 2, 2017 at 9:59AM

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced this week the selection of two hospitals for grant awards to increase the number and availability of inpatient psychiatric and substance use treatment beds across the state. Duke Life Point Maria Parham Medical Center LLC in Henderson was selected in the central region, and Charles A. Cannon, Jr. Memorial Hospital in Linville was selected in the western region. The request for applications was reposted for the state’s eastern region. The General Assembly appropriated $18 million from the sale of the Dorothea Dix Hospital Property in 2015. The hospitals will develop unused beds and/or new construction. Each hospital will create at least 18 new psychiatric/substance use treatment beds.

