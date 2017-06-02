Two Wrecks Today in North Wilkesboro
A head-on collision occurred in front of 1501 West D Street, Don's Char Grill today. The Ford was east bound on West D Street. The driver, Mary Katherine Gambill of North Wilkesboro stated she "blacked out" and did not remember the crash. Witnesses stated the Gambill ran off the road to the right and came back onto the road crossing the center line and hitting the Subaru head on. The Subaru was west bond on West D Street. Gambill was taken to WRMC by Wilkes EMS. Steven Harris of North Wilkesboro and Thomas Welborn of Wilkesboro were in the other vehicle. Both Harris and Weborn were air lifted to Baptist Hospital in Winston by Air Care. Officer Tyler Hall is investigating the crash and he has issued Gambill a citation for failure to maintain lane control and driving left of center. Then just after 4pm today, a second wreck occurred on Second Street Hill near the Auto Zone. One vehicle was reportedly on fire for a short time. Traffic was blocked and re-routed. 3WC News will have more on this wreck later.
Reader Comments