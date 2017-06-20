Rocks to Throw and Thousands in Damages
Damages totaled about $7800. Wilkesboro Police were called to a possible disturbance Sunday night on James Street. Police saw a man walking down James Street near a house where windows were broken out. Police stopped the man for questioning but he spoke little English. Witnesses told Police the man had thrown rocks through the windows and a door of the house. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. The man, Ferdinand Ngaba of Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and damage to property.
