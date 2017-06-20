Shoplifter Left ID Behind
She stole items but left her ID behind in the store. Wilkesboro Police are investigating an odd shoplifting case. Police were called to Sally's Beauty Supply on Friday. A white female was seen concealing items and trying to leave the store. When store personnel confronted the woman, she dropped some of the stolen items along with her wallet. While Police were at the store, someone called and said she was from 911 Communications; however, Police believe the caller was also the thief. Police have the name and address of the suspect, and charges are pending.
