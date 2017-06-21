Blood Drives
Every day this summer, there are thousands of patients relying on lifesaving blood donations. That’s why the American Red Cross is urging new and current donors to roll up a sleeve to help sustain a sufficient blood supply. There are some Red Cross Blood Drives in Wilkes this month. In North Wilkesboro: today 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Novant Health Wilkes Medical Associates, 1919 West Park Drive, tomorrow 6/22/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Baptist Home Church, 2367 Sparta Road, and Monday 6/26/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Speedway Road Ruritan Club. In Wilkesboro: Saturday 6/24/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., McDonald's, 1838 Winkler Street and Monday 6/26/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Wilkes YMCA. Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
