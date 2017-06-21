Subscribe to our Content

Blood Drives

DateWednesday, June 21, 2017 at 12:42PM

Every day this summer, there are thousands of patients relying on lifesaving blood donations. That’s why the American Red Cross is urging new and current donors to roll up a sleeve to help sustain a sufficient blood supply. There are some Red Cross Blood Drives in Wilkes this month.  In North Wilkesboro:  today 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Novant Health Wilkes Medical Associates, 1919 West Park Drive, tomorrow 6/22/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Baptist Home Church, 2367 Sparta Road, and Monday 6/26/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Speedway Road Ruritan Club.  In Wilkesboro:  Saturday 6/24/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., McDonald's, 1838 Winkler Street and Monday 6/26/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Wilkes YMCA. Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.

