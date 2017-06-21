Subscribe to our Content

Wednesday
Jun212017

Blue Ridge Energy Meeting

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

The annual membership meeting of Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation will be held Thursday, June 22, beginning at 4 p.m. at the cooperative’s corporate office in Lenoir.  The annual meeting consists of business reports and results from the 2017 director election. In mid-May, members received annual meeting and director election information by mail or by email. Additionally, the cooperative’s annual report is also available on the cooperative’s website at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com.

