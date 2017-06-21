Blue Ridge Energy Meeting
The annual membership meeting of Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation will be held Thursday, June 22, beginning at 4 p.m. at the cooperative’s corporate office in Lenoir. The annual meeting consists of business reports and results from the 2017 director election. In mid-May, members received annual meeting and director election information by mail or by email. Additionally, the cooperative’s annual report is also available on the cooperative’s website at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com.
