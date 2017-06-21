House Destroyed...Bible Saved

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 12:44PM

Assistant Fire Marshal Nikki Hamby told 3WC News that lightening is the cause of a house fire over the weekend. Mulberry-Fairplains Fire Dept was assisted by several agencies in the house fire that happened Saturday night on Kilby Branch Road. The homeowners were across the road at the time. A severe storm came through the area just prior to someone seeing flames on the roof of the house. Hamby said the house was destroyed and the homeowners lost almost everything. The Red Cross is assisting the family. Also according to the Mulberry-Fairplains Facebook page, a Bible survived the fire. On Sunday, a few members from Station 26 returned to the scene of the Kilby Branch Road structure fire to check for hot spots. During final salvage, they found the homeowner's Bible. The Bible cover was burnt and charred, but when firefighters opened it up, they saw the Bible was untouched by the fire. Firemen turned to Isaiah 40:8 which says "The grass withereth, the flower fadeth: but the word of our God shall stand for ever." Chief Handy, Chief Greene and Sergeant Absher presented the Bible to the family.