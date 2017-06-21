Subscribe to our Content

Wednesday
Jun212017

Outbuilding Break-Ins

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is investigating a couple of outbuilding break-ins.  The first was at a Millers Creek residence.  The property owner reported someone forcibly entered their outbuilding and took a Honda dirt bike, a set of tires for a dirt bike, a generator, and a wire welder.  Stolen property is valued over $2700.  The theft happened during the overnight hours Sunday.  The second outbuilding break-in happened in North Wilkesboro.  The victim reported that their building behind the house was entered and a 42-inch Zenith TV was stolen.  Stolen property is valued at 500 dollars.  Damages to the building are estimated at 300 dollars. No suspects were listed with either report.

