Outbuilding Break-Ins
The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is investigating a couple of outbuilding break-ins. The first was at a Millers Creek residence. The property owner reported someone forcibly entered their outbuilding and took a Honda dirt bike, a set of tires for a dirt bike, a generator, and a wire welder. Stolen property is valued over $2700. The theft happened during the overnight hours Sunday. The second outbuilding break-in happened in North Wilkesboro. The victim reported that their building behind the house was entered and a 42-inch Zenith TV was stolen. Stolen property is valued at 500 dollars. Damages to the building are estimated at 300 dollars. No suspects were listed with either report.
