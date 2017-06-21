Van Hits House
A vehicle hit a house Monday afternoon. Mulberry-Fairplains Volunteer Fire Dept along with other agencies responded to the wreck. The homeowner was at home and was knocked backwards several feet when a van ran through the front of the house and into the living room. The woman was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital. The van driver, Lloyd Blackburn of Roaring River, was charged with reckless driving. The van is a total loss and damages to the house are estimated at $35,000.
