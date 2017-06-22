Carolina Cross Connection Back in Wilkes
Carolina Cross Connection, a Christian ministry seeking to reach out to those who need assistance in the community, is back for another summer. Carolina Cross Connection brings together youth and adults from churches all around North Carolina in order to provide minor home repair, painting, basic construction such as wheel chair ramps, yard work, and cleaning to whomever may need help. These are volunteers, so services are provided free of charge. If you or anyone you know may be interested in this ministry’s services, please call Carolina Cross Connection at 980-439-4514. If you are interested in donating to help raise funds for materials please call 336-467-1862.
