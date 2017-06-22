Escaped NC Inmates
Corrections and law enforcement officers are seeking Ricky Robinson (#0348782), a minimum custody inmate from Tabor Correctional Institution in Columbus County who was discovered missing from his work assignment Tuesday. Robinson, 59, is serving a sentence as a habitual felon. Also authorities are looking for an inmate accused of assaulting a female officer and escaping from the Davidson County Detention Center. Benjamin Lee Small, 23, of Thomasville, escaped from the jail at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday and is considered dangerous, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect is described as a white male, 5’1” and about 135 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and fair skin with tattoos on his left and right arms.
