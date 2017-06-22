Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Jun222017

Fallen Soldier Procession and Half-Staff Flags

DateThursday, June 22, 2017 at 9:15AM

Many in Wilkes turned out yesterday to show their respect for a fallen North Carolina soldier.  Sgt. Dillon C. Baldridge was killed in Afghanistan on June 10.  A memorial service  will be held at Ashe County High School at 3 p.m. Friday for Sgt Baldridge. The service will be open to the public. Afterwards, a processional will go through downtown West Jefferson, and a private internment will take place at Ashelawn Memorial Gardens conducted by the military. Baldridge was one of three soldiers killed in action on June 10 in Afghanistan.  Wilkes County residents, local officials, fire departments, and law enforcement were at the Wilkes Airport for the arrival of the body and were lined along the roads and streets for the procession through Wilkes Wednesday afternoon. Also, Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States flags on state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning today, June 22 in tribute to Sgt. Dillon C. Baldridge. North Carolina flags on state facilities should remain lowered to half-staff.  Flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset Friday, June 23.

