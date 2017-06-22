Sinkhole in Jonesville
Apparently, an old drainage system is to blame for a sink hole in Jonesville. The owner of W & W Barbershop said he reported an issue with the ground sinking years ago to state officials, but he received no help. Now a sinkhole has formed that is swallowing up the back wall of the barbershop which has been a fixture in Jonesville since 1961. The barber has moved his business to a new location while discussions are underway as to who is responsible for fixing the sinkhole. The neighboring Town of Elkin has dealt with a sinkhole twice in the past year on Hwy 268 near Elkin Funeral Service. The Elkin sinkhole was repaired.
