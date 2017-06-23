Comment Needed for NC LIHEAP Funds
Public comment is sought on the proposed Federal Energy Assistance Block Grant Plan, which outlines how an estimated $99 million in federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program block grant funds will be spent in North Carolina in the coming state fiscal year. LIHEAP provides heating, crisis and weatherization assistance. States are given broad latitude under block grant funding to design and operate their own programs, under certain restrictions. Last year, 191,288 North Carolina households were assisted using funds from this grant. The written plan may be obtained until Friday at any of the 100 county departments of social services
Reader Comments