Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Construction on Parkway | Main | Fallen Soldier Procession and Half-Staff Flags »
Friday
Jun232017

Comment Needed for NC LIHEAP Funds

DateFriday, June 23, 2017 at 12:15PM

Public comment is sought on the proposed Federal Energy Assistance Block Grant Plan, which outlines how an estimated $99 million in federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program block grant funds will be spent in North Carolina in the coming state fiscal year.  LIHEAP  provides heating, crisis and weatherization assistance. States are given broad latitude under block grant funding to design and operate their own programs, under certain restrictions. Last year, 191,288 North Carolina households were assisted using funds from this grant. The written plan may be obtained until Friday at any of the 100 county departments of social services

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.