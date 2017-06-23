Construction on Parkway
Blue Ridge Parkway visitors may experience some delays from Milepost 216 to 228, due to a paving project. The road construction began last week. Milepost 216 to 228 is from the NC/Virginia line to Sparta. Work will be completed during weekdays and daylight hours, under a one-lane closure with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is expected to be complete in this fall. Funding for road maintenance on the Parkway comes in large part from the Highway Trust Fund, which is derived from a federal fuel tax. The Blue Ridge Parkway annually identifies projects and competes for these funds to repair and maintain park roads.
Reader Comments