Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« MESH Sports Physicals This Summer | Main | Comment Needed for NC LIHEAP Funds »
Friday
Jun232017

Construction on Parkway

DateFriday, June 23, 2017 at 12:15PM

Blue Ridge Parkway visitors may experience some delays from Milepost 216 to 228, due to a paving project.  The road construction began last week. Milepost 216 to 228 is from the NC/Virginia line to Sparta. Work will be completed during weekdays and daylight hours, under a one-lane closure with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is expected to be complete in this fall.  Funding for road maintenance on the Parkway comes in large part from the Highway Trust Fund, which is derived from a federal fuel tax. The Blue Ridge Parkway annually identifies projects and competes for these funds to repair and maintain park roads.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.