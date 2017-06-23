Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« North Wilkesboro Fire Chief Charged with Misdemeanor Assault | Main | Stolen Scooter »
Friday
Jun232017

Living in an Empty House

DateFriday, June 23, 2017 at 12:20PM

They were living in the vacant house.  A North Wilkesboro property owner called the Wilkes Sheriff's Dept this week due to people living in a house he owns.  The house was supposed to be vacant.  Deputies arrived and found one glass door broken and another door open.  While clearing the house, a Deputy found a male and a female asleep in the Master bedroom with all their personal belongings.  The two people were awakened and arrested on breaking and entering charges.  Damages to the house were listed at 300 dollars.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.