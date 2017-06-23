Living in an Empty House
They were living in the vacant house. A North Wilkesboro property owner called the Wilkes Sheriff's Dept this week due to people living in a house he owns. The house was supposed to be vacant. Deputies arrived and found one glass door broken and another door open. While clearing the house, a Deputy found a male and a female asleep in the Master bedroom with all their personal belongings. The two people were awakened and arrested on breaking and entering charges. Damages to the house were listed at 300 dollars.
