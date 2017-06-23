Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Two Fireworks Displayed | Main | Construction on Parkway »
Friday
Jun232017

MESH Sports Physicals This Summer

DateFriday, June 23, 2017 at 12:16PM

The Wilkes County Health Department’s MESH unit will be providing sports physicals this summer for $15 to the students of Wilkes County beginning July 11th, 2017. This is a screening examination for participation in sports.  This does not substitute for a comprehensive examination with your child’s regular physician where important preventive health information can be covered.  For this sports physical, you may visit your child’s regular physician, or you may call 336-651-7450 to schedule an appointment with the MESH Unit. The sport physicals will be in the back parking lot of the health department on the mobile unit.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.