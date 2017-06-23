MESH Sports Physicals This Summer
The Wilkes County Health Department’s MESH unit will be providing sports physicals this summer for $15 to the students of Wilkes County beginning July 11th, 2017. This is a screening examination for participation in sports. This does not substitute for a comprehensive examination with your child’s regular physician where important preventive health information can be covered. For this sports physical, you may visit your child’s regular physician, or you may call 336-651-7450 to schedule an appointment with the MESH Unit. The sport physicals will be in the back parking lot of the health department on the mobile unit.
