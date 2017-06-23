North Wilkesboro Fire Chief Charged with Misdemeanor Assault
It was a domestic disturbance involving the North Wilkesboro Fire Chief Jimmy Martin. North Wilkesboro Police responded to a domestic disturbance at Chief Martin's house on June 14. Martin's wife told Police there was a verbal argument that escalated. She said he attempted to choke her and pushed her to the ground. Martin was later stopped by Police in a traffic stop and said his wife was lying about what happened. Police observed marks on Martin's wife below her chin and on her knee. However, she refused to give Police a written statement and would not let Police take pictures of the possible injuries. North Wilkesboro Fire Chief Martin was arrested on misdemeanor assault charges and released on bond.
