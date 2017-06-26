Subscribe to our Content

Monday
Jun262017

Caught for Shoplifting

DateMonday, June 26, 2017 at 9:54AM

After being caught for shoplifting, she admitted she had a problem.  A white female was observed in Walmart concealing items, cutting anti-theft devices off, and concealing other items.  She paid for her groceries, but was stopped by store staff and questioned about the stuff she had stolen.  She was cooperative and waited until Police arrived.  It was also determined that the woman had an open warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.  The woman, Sandra Ludtke, was arrested with a 1500 bond.

