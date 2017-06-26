Subscribe to our Content

Monday
Jun262017

North Wilkesboro Fire Chief Charged

DateMonday, June 26, 2017 at 9:54AM

As 3WC reported Friday--It was a domestic disturbance involving the North Wilkesboro Fire Chief Jimmy Martin.  North Wilkesboro Police responded to a domestic disturbance at Chief Martin's house on June 14.  Martin's wife told Police there was a verbal argument that escalated.  She said he attempted to choke her and pushed her to the ground.  Martin was later stopped by Police in a traffic stop and said his wife was lying about what happened.  Police observed marks on Martin's wife below her chin and on her knee.  However, she refused to give Police a written statement and would not let Police take pictures of the possible injuries.  North Wilkesboro Fire Chief Martin was arrested on  misdemeanor assault charges and released on bond.

